Saine leads Weber State against Northern Arizona after 24-point showing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-15, 3-8 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (11-13, 5-6 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on Northern Arizona after Tijan Saine scored 24 points in Weber State’s 88-74 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 8-5 at home. Weber State is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lumberjacks are 3-8 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona is ninth in the Big Sky with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Abelman averaging 4.0.

Weber State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 46.5% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Lumberjacks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saine is shooting 45.8% and averaging 16.5 points for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Abelman is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Brennan Peterson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 23.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press