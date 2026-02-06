Seton Hall visits Creighton on 3-game road slide

Seton Hall Pirates (16-7, 6-6 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (12-11, 6-6 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hits the road against Creighton looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Bluejays are 9-3 in home games. Creighton scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Pirates are 6-6 in Big East play. Seton Hall is ninth in the Big East with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Stephon Payne III averaging 4.0.

Creighton averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 71.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 75.4 Creighton allows.

The Bluejays and Pirates face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Swartz is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 11.3 points. Jasen Green is shooting 58.1% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

A.J. Staton-McCray is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 11.5 points and 1.6 steals. Adam Clark is averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

By The Associated Press