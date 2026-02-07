Penn State hosts USC after Arenas’ 29-point game

USC Trojans (17-6, 6-6 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (10-13, 1-11 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on Penn State after Alijah Arenas scored 29 points in USC’s 81-75 win against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Nittany Lions are 8-5 on their home court. Penn State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 6-6 in Big Ten play. USC is ninth in the Big Ten with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ezra Ausar averaging 2.1.

Penn State makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). USC averages 81.4 points per game, 1.7 more than the 79.7 Penn State allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Rice is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 7.9 points. Freddie Filione V is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 18.3 points for the Trojans. Ausar is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 1-9, averaging 72.3 points, 25.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

