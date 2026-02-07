Huff and the West Virginia Mountaineers host conference foe No. 13 Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-6, 6-3 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (15-8, 6-4 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays No. 13 Texas Tech in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Mountaineers are 13-1 on their home court. West Virginia ranks second in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.3 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Red Raiders are 6-3 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 4.2.

West Virginia averages 70.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 74.0 Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech scores 19.6 more points per game (82.9) than West Virginia allows to opponents (63.3).

The Mountaineers and Red Raiders match up Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Christian Anderson is averaging 19.6 points and 7.3 assists for the Red Raiders. Toppin is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press