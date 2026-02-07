UAB hosts Broadnax and Rice

Rice Owls (10-13, 4-6 AAC) at UAB Blazers (14-9, 5-5 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice faces UAB after Trae Broadnax scored 22 points in Rice’s 86-83 overtime victory over the North Texas Mean Green.

The Blazers have gone 6-7 at home. UAB is third in the AAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Chance Westry averaging 4.6.

The Owls are 4-6 in AAC play. Rice has a 4-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UAB’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Rice allows. Rice averages 74.8 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 75.6 UAB gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Westry is averaging 14.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Blazers. Jacob Meyer is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

Broadnax is averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Owls. Nick Anderson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press