Nelson and South Florida host Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (20-3, 8-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (15-8, 7-3 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts Tulsa after Izaiyah Nelson scored 25 points in South Florida’s 109-88 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Bulls are 9-2 on their home court. South Florida is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Hurricane are 8-2 in AAC play. Tulsa is fourth in the AAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by David Green averaging 3.7.

South Florida scores 90.4 points, 17.8 more per game than the 72.6 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 16 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Bulls. Wes Enis is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Green is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Miles Barnstable is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 89.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 8-2, averaging 85.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press