Cal visits Pittsburgh following Hagans’ 21-point game

California Golden Bears (14-10, 5-6 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-16, 1-10 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on Cal after Theresa Hagans Jr. scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 86-65 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Panthers are 6-8 on their home court. Pittsburgh is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Golden Bears are 5-6 in conference play. Cal is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pittsburgh is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 39.6% Cal allows to opponents. Cal has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The Panthers and Golden Bears square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Johnson is averaging 12.9 points for the Panthers. Hagans is averaging 12.8 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Lulu Twidale is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Golden Bears. Sakima Walker is averaging 12.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 56.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press