Stone scores 22, Mitchell has 20 and 11 rebounds for Mizzou in 78-59 win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jayden Stone scored 22 points, Mark Mitchell added 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Missouri took down South Carolina, 78-59 on Saturday.

Stone was an efficient 7-for-9 shooting from the field (3 for 4 from deep), and Mitchell went 7 for 11 (1 for 2 from deep) for the Tigers (16-7, 6-4 Southeastern Conference). Mizzou was 25-for-54 shooting from the field overall.

T.O. Barrett added 14 points and seven rebounds, but struggled shooting (4 for 12).

The Tigers did not trail for the entire game, taking their first lead 37 seconds into the contest. They led 34-30 at halftime, and a 10-3 run to start the second half pushed their lead to double-digits.

Stone hit a 3-pointer with 7:17 remaining to start an 8-0 run that gave Mizzou a comfortable 15-point lead.

Meechie Johnson scored 13 points for the Gamecocks (11-13, 2-9), but was just 2-for-13 shooting from the field and 1 for 7 from beyond the arc. Kobe Knox and Elijah Strong each added 12 points, and Eli Ellis had 11.

Up next

Mizzou visits Texas A&M on Wednesday.

South Carolina visits Alabama next Saturday.

