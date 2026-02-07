Pierre Jr. and Miller combine to score 41 as SMU downs Pittsburgh 86-67

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. and Boopie Miller combined to score 41 points as SMU rolled 86-67 past Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Pierre Jr. scored 21 on 8 of 11 shooting with five rebounds for the Mustangs (16-7, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). Miller had 20 to go with nine assists and three steals. Samet Yigitoglu scored 15 to go with eight rebounds.

SMU, which leads the ACC in scoring offense (86.5 points per game entering the contest), shot 57% from the field (32 of 56) and 43% from behind the arc (9 of 21). The Panthers (9-15, 2-9) shot just 36% and 24% from deep.

The Mustangs held a slim, 34-32 lead at halftime, but opened the second half on a 24-9 run, building their lead to as much as 24. Pierre had 14 in the second half, making all five of attempts, while Miller had 11.

The Mustangs also held a 44-26 advantage on points in the paint, and a 25-9 edge on fast break points.

The Panthers were led by Cameron Corhen’s 15 points. Barry Dunning Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Up next

SMU will host Notre Dame on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh will host No. 4 Duke on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball