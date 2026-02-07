Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
66.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Wheeler scores 17 for No. 20 West Virginia women in 87-68 win over Arizona

By AP News

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kierra Wheeler scored 17 points and Sydney Shaw added 16 for No. 20 West Virginia in a 87-68 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Wheeler added six rebounds and shot 8 of 11 from the field. Shaw shot 6 of 10 overall and was 4 of 7 beyond the arc. Jordan Harris added 14 points. Gia Cooke 13 and Celia Riviere scored 10 off the bench for West Virginia (20-5, 10-3 Big 12).

Tanyuel Welch led Arizona (11-12, 2-10) with 17 points. Daniah Trammell added 15.

The Mountaineers jumped ahead with a 13-0 run that spanned the first and second quarters and went into halftime up 50-26. A 9-0 run in the third quarter gave West Virginia its largest lead at 74-40.

Arizona finished the game with a 11-0 run, keeping West Virginia scoreless for the final 3:15.

Up next

Arizona: Visits Cincinnati on Tuesday.

West Virginia: Hosts UCF on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.