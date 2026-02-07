Wheeler scores 17 for No. 20 West Virginia women in 87-68 win over Arizona

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kierra Wheeler scored 17 points and Sydney Shaw added 16 for No. 20 West Virginia in a 87-68 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Wheeler added six rebounds and shot 8 of 11 from the field. Shaw shot 6 of 10 overall and was 4 of 7 beyond the arc. Jordan Harris added 14 points. Gia Cooke 13 and Celia Riviere scored 10 off the bench for West Virginia (20-5, 10-3 Big 12).

Tanyuel Welch led Arizona (11-12, 2-10) with 17 points. Daniah Trammell added 15.

The Mountaineers jumped ahead with a 13-0 run that spanned the first and second quarters and went into halftime up 50-26. A 9-0 run in the third quarter gave West Virginia its largest lead at 74-40.

Arizona finished the game with a 11-0 run, keeping West Virginia scoreless for the final 3:15.

Up next

Arizona: Visits Cincinnati on Tuesday.

West Virginia: Hosts UCF on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball