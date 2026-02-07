Skip to main content
Malik Reneau scores 23, Miami finishes strong in 84-78 win over Boston College

By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Malik Reneau had 23 points, Shelton Henderson and Tre Donaldson scored big buckets down the stretch, and Miami defeated Boston College 74-68 on Saturday.

Miami led 50-40 with about 12 minutes left in the game, but the Hurricanes managed only seven points in the next 6 1/2 minutes. Donald Hand Jr.’s jumper gave the Eagles a 58-57 lead with 5 1/2 minutes remaining for the Eagles’ only lead since it was 10-9.

Henderson’s layup put the Hurricanes back ahead 20 seconds later and Donaldson scored nine points in the final 4 1/2 minutes to wrap up the win.

Henderson scored 19 points and Donaldson had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Miami (18-5, 7-3 ACC).

Hand, who made four 3-pointers, scored 20 points before fouling out with under three minutes remaining. Boden Kapke had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Fred Payne scored 11 points for Boston College (9-14, 2-8).

Reneau scored 13 of Miami’s first 24 points and the Hurricanes led 24-19 with about seven minutes to go in the first half. The lead reached 29-19 before Payne scored six straight points to kick-start a BC rally and the Eagles got within 34-33 at the half.

Boston College was whistled for 31 fouls to 11 for Miami. At the free-throw line, the Hurricanes made only 13 of their 25 attempts and the Eagles made 7 of 10.

Up next

Miami: The Hurricanes host No. 14 North Carolina on Tuesday.

Boston College: The Eagles host Stanford on Wednesday in the middle game of three straight at home.

