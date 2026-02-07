Xavier Edmonds scores career-high 26, closes out TCU rally in 84-82 win over Kansas State

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Xavier Edmonds scored a career-high 26 points and his six unanswered points down the stretch lifted TCU over Kansas State 84-82 on Saturday.

Edmonds made the tying and go-ahead free throws for an 83-82 lead with six seconds left, capping a rally from a five-point deficit in the final minute and a half. He had two free throws with 1:10 remaining and his dunk with 35 seconds left had made it a one-point game.

An alley-oop dunk by Khamari McGriff gave Kansas State an 82-77 lead with 1 1/2 minutes to go. The Wildcats, who did not score again, had turnovers on their three remaining possessions.

Micah Robinson made one of two free throws with two seconds left for the final margin.

Edmonds made nine of 10 shots, seven of 13 free throws and grabbed 10 rebounds for his fifth consecutive double-double. Robinson scored 16 points, David Punch 14 and Jayden Pierre 10 for the Horned Frogs (14-9, 4-6 Big 12).

PJ Haggerty scored 30, Marcus Johnson 15, Nate Johnson 13 with 11 rebounds, and David Castillo 11 for K-State (10-13, 1-10).

Marcus Johnson connected on his first four 3-point attempts and the Wildcats jumped out to a 29-14 lead. Later in the half, TCU rallied with a 15-2 run and K-State led 46-42 at halftime.

Eight consecutive points from Haggerty turned a three-point K-State lead into a 64-53 advantage eight minutes into the second half. The Wildcats still had a double-digit lead — 78-68 — with 5 1/2 minutes remaining.

TCU has a four-game winning streak in the series.

Up next

TCU: The Horned Frogs host No. 7 Iowa State on Tuesday.

Kansas State: The Wildcats return home to play Cincinnati on Wednesday.

