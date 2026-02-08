Skip to main content
Philon Jr. scores 25 points as Alabama defeats Auburn 96-92

By AP News
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Labaron Philon Jr. tallied 25 points, six assists and five rebounds, Amari Allen added 17 points and six rebounds, and Alabama took down Auburn 96-92 on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (16-7, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) trailed by as many as 10 points, but rallied back with runs of 11-0 and 8-0 in the second half. They took the lead for good with 10:39 remaining in regulation.

Aden Holloway scored 15 points, and Charles Bediako had 12 on 5-for-5 shooting. Aiden Sherrell had a game-high four blocks.

Bediako, who played in the NBA G League as recently as January 18th, remains NCAA eligible following a temporary restraining order, but a decision by an Alabama circuit judge is pending.

The Tigers (14-9, 5-5) were led by Tahaad Pettiford, who scored 25 points to go with seven assists. Keyshawn Hall added 24 points on 8-for-22 shooting before fouling out late, and Kevin Overton scored 17. Keshawn Murphy had a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Auburn led 41-37 at the half, with Overton pacing the Tigers with 11 points in the first frame. Philon Jr. scored nine first-half points for Alabama.

Up next

Alabama visits Ole Miss on Wednesday.

Auburn hosts No. 15 Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

