Hughes scores 18, Cal State Northridge beats UC Riverside 88-74

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Larry Hughes Jr. scored 18 points as Cal State Northridge beat UC Riverside 88-74 on Saturday.

Hughes went 7 of 12 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Matadors (15-10, 8-5 Big West Conference). Josh O’Garro scored 17 points while finishing 8 of 11 from the floor and added seven rebounds. Josiah Davis shot 6 of 12 from the field and 5 of 13 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points. James Evans Jr. made three 3s and scored 17 points.

The Highlanders (8-17, 3-10) were led by Marqui Worthy, who recorded 36 points and four steals. Andrew Henderson added 12 points and two blocks for UC Riverside.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

