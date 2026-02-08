Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
56.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Catchings matches career high with 23 points, Georgia beats LSU 83-71 to snap 3-game losing streak

By AP News
Georgia LSU Basketball

Georgia LSU Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Karon Catchings matched career highs with five 3-pointers and 23 points and Georgia overcame an early 15-point deficit to beat LSU 83-71 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Jeremiah Wilkinson added 18 points, Somto Cyril 12 and Blue Cain 10 for Georgia (17-6, 5-5 SEC), which shot 51% and made 10 of 25 3-pointers for 40%.

Max Mackinnon scored 26 points, one off his season high, to lead the Tigers (14-9, 2-8). Marquel Sutton added 14 points and Pablo Tamba grabbed 12 rebounds to go with seven points. LSU shot 42% and just 22% on 3-pointers.

Ahead by five at halftime, the Bulldogs stayed in front the rest of the way and used an 8-0 spurt capped by a Catchings 3-pointer to take their largest lead of 17 with four minutes to go.

After an early Tigers’ flurry from the arc when they hit five of their first seven 3-point attempts and broke out to a 31-16 lead, they then missed their final 16 tries from distance. After the Tigers’ fast start, the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 26-6, hitting four 3-pointers to go into the break ahead 42-37.

Up next

Georgia is home against No. 17 Florida on Wednesday.

LSU is home against No. 21 Arkansas on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.