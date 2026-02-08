Catchings matches career high with 23 points, Georgia beats LSU 83-71 to snap 3-game losing streak

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Karon Catchings matched career highs with five 3-pointers and 23 points and Georgia overcame an early 15-point deficit to beat LSU 83-71 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Jeremiah Wilkinson added 18 points, Somto Cyril 12 and Blue Cain 10 for Georgia (17-6, 5-5 SEC), which shot 51% and made 10 of 25 3-pointers for 40%.

Max Mackinnon scored 26 points, one off his season high, to lead the Tigers (14-9, 2-8). Marquel Sutton added 14 points and Pablo Tamba grabbed 12 rebounds to go with seven points. LSU shot 42% and just 22% on 3-pointers.

Ahead by five at halftime, the Bulldogs stayed in front the rest of the way and used an 8-0 spurt capped by a Catchings 3-pointer to take their largest lead of 17 with four minutes to go.

After an early Tigers’ flurry from the arc when they hit five of their first seven 3-point attempts and broke out to a 31-16 lead, they then missed their final 16 tries from distance. After the Tigers’ fast start, the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 26-6, hitting four 3-pointers to go into the break ahead 42-37.

Up next

Georgia is home against No. 17 Florida on Wednesday.

LSU is home against No. 21 Arkansas on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball