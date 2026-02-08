No. 15 Baylor women beat Arizona State 67-64

Skip to main content
By AP News
WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 17 points and No. 15 Baylor held off Arizona State for a 67-64 victory on Saturday night.

Gabby Elliott’s jumper pulled Arizona State to 65-64 with 15 seconds left. Jana Van Gytenbeek answered with a pair of free throws for Baylor before the Sun Devils committed a turnover on their final possession.

Arizona State used a 12-2 run for its only lead of the second half, 44-43, with three minutes left in the third quarter, but Baylor took a 53-48 advantage into the fourth.

The Sun Devils tied it twice more before the Bears took the lead for good on a pair of Kayla Nelms’ free throws with 5:43 to play.

Scott missed 10 of 14 field-goal attempts but made two 3-pointers and hit all seven of her free-throw attempts. Van Gytenbeek finished with 13 points and Nelms scored 12 for Baylor (21-4, 10-2 Big 12). Darianna Littlepage-Buggs grabbed 12 rebounds to go with six points.

Elliott scored 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting to lead Arizona State (19-6, 6-6). Jyah LoVett added 16 points.

Arizona State trailed for most of the first half, but LoVett’s jumper tied it 26-all before Scott’s three free throws put Baylor up 29-26 at the break.

Baylor is 2-0 in the series since Arizona State joined the Big 12 Conference and 6-0 overall.

Arizona State: hosts Utah on Wednesday.

Baylor: at home against No. 14 TCU on Thursday.

