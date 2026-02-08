Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
56.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Landon Seaman scores 18 as Cal State Fullerton beats Cal State Bakersfield 82-66

By AP News

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Landon Seaman scored 18 points to help Cal State Fullerton defeat Cal State Bakersfield 82-66 on Saturday night.

Seaman shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Titans (12-13, 7-6 Big West Conference). Jefferson Monegro totaled 14 points and six rebounds. Joshua Ward added nine points and six assists.

Ron Jessamy led the Roadrunners (8-17, 2-11) with 19 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Mike Price added 15 points in an eighth straight loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.