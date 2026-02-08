Okorie scores career-high 40 points, leads Stanford over Georgia Tech 95-72 to end 5-game skid

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Ebuka Okorie scored a career-high 40 points to lead Stanford to a 95-72 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Okorie shot 12 of 21 from the floor, made three 3-pointers and all 13 of his free-throw attempts. He surpassed his previous high of 36 points scored in the Cardinal’s 95-90 win against then-No. 14 North Carolina on Jan. 14.

Jeremy Dent-Smith added 16 points for Stanford (15-9, 4-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 54% overall (33 of 61) and 17 of 19 from the foul line.

Stanford opened the second half on a 13-4 run to stretch its lead to 56-43. Georgia Tech pulled to 62-55 with 11:26 left but didn’t get closer.

Akai Fleming scored 19 points to lead Georgia Tech (11-13, 2-9), which has lost five straight. Baye Ndongo added 14 points and Jaeden Mustaf scored 13.

Georgia Tech closed the first half on a 12-5 run to pull to 43-39 at the break. The Yellow Jackets shot 52% overall in the first half but the Cardinal hit four more buckets from beyond the arc (7 of 16).

Up next

Georgia Tech hosts Wake Forest on Wednesday.

Stanford plays at Boston College on Wednesday.

