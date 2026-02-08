Pacific wins 92-59 against Pepperdine

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — TJ Wainwright had 27 points in Pacific’s 92-59 win over Pepperdine on Saturday night.

Wainwright shot 8 of 17 from the field, including 6 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Tigers (16-10, 7-6 West Coast Conference). Jaden Clayton added 17 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Elias Ralph finished with 14 points.

Aaron Clark finished with 17 points for the Waves (6-19, 1-11). Javon Cooley added 15 points and two blocks for Pepperdine. Danilo Dozic had eight points.

Pacific took the lead with 15:50 left in the first half and did not trail again. Wainwright led the Tigers with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 41-25 at the break. Pacific extended its lead to 60-37, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Clayton scored 14 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press