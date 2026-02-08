Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Daniels has 21, Cal Baptist beats Abilene Christian 65-63

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 21 points as California Baptist beat Abilene Christian 65-63 on Saturday night.

Jordan Muller hit a 3-pointer to give Cal Baptist 63-59 lead with 22 seconds left and Daniels sealed it with two free throws with seven seconds to go.

Daniels also contributed five assists for the Lancers (18-6, 8-3 Western Athletic Conference). Martel Williams scored 12 points. Jayden Jackson had nine points for the Lancers, who picked up their eighth straight victory.

The Wildcats (10-13, 2-8) were led in scoring by Bradyn Hubbard, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Chilaydrien Newton added 12 points for Abilene Christian. Cade Hornecker also recorded 11 points and seven rebounds. The loss is the seventh straight for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.