Perry scores 23, Dent adds 17 points and 10 assists as UCLA beats Washington 77-73

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trent Perry scored 23 points, Donovan Dent had 17 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals, and UCLA beat Washington 77-73 on Saturday night.

Tyler Bilodeau added 19 points in 23 foul-plagued minutes for UCLA (17-7, 9-4 Big Ten) and Eric Dailey Jr. finished with 14 points.

Washington trimmed its deficit to a point midway through the second half and a layup by Wesley Yates III made it a two-point game with 5:50 left, but Bilodeau answered with a three-point play, Dailey hit a jumper and Dent made a layup that gave the Huskies a 67-58 lead with 1:37 to go. UCLA made 10 of 12 from the free-throw line the rest of the way to seal it.

Yates led Washington (12-12, 4-9) with 21 points, Hannes Steinbach scored 13 and Quimari Peterson had 12 points and a season-high seven assists.

Skyy Clark (hamstring) did not play for UCLA.

The Bruins have won four straight against Washington and lead the series 112-44, 71-8 in Los Angeles.

The Huskies used an 8-2 spurt to open an eight-point lead — their biggest of the game — but UCLA scored 13 of the next 16 points to take its first lead of the game when Perry hit a 3-pointer that made it 25-23 with 6:15 left in the first half.

Up next

Washington: The Huskies host Penn State on Wednesday.

UCLA: The Bruins play next Saturday at No. 2 Michigan.

