Trio of Gaels lead Saint Mary’s to 79-54 romp over San Francisco

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas scored 20 points and Andrew McKeever and Joshua Dent posted double-doubles as Saint Mary’s rolled to a 79-54 victory over San Francisco on Saturday night.

Murauskas made 9 of 18 shots with two 3-pointers, adding eight rebounds and four assists for the Gaels (20-4, 9-2 West Coast Conference). McKeever finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds off the bench, while Dent contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds. Mikey Lewis hit four 3-pointers and scored 15, while Dillan Shaw pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Junjie Wang had 14 points to lead the Dons (14-11, 6-6). David Fuchs totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Mookie Cook added 10 points and five boards off the bench.

Lewis had 10 points and Murauskas scored nine to guide Saint Mary’s to a 40-29 lead at halftime.

