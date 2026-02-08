Skip to main content
Howard hosts Fox and Yale

By AP News

Yale Bulldogs (17-4, 6-2 Ivy League) at Howard Bison (15-9, 5-3 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits Howard after Riley Fox scored 23 points in Yale’s 81-69 win against the Brown Bears.

The Bison are 8-3 on their home court. Howard leads the MEAC with 15.5 assists per game led by Cam Gillus averaging 4.4.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 on the road. Yale scores 83.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game.

Howard’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Yale allows. Yale averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Howard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harris is averaging 17.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bison. Alex Cotton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nick Townsend is shooting 51.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the Bulldogs. Trevor Mullin is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

