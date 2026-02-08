Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Florida A&M hosts Prairie View A&M following Williams’ 22-point showing

By AP News

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-14, 4-6 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (8-13, 5-5 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays Florida A&M after Lance Williams scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 82-76 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Rattlers have gone 5-3 in home games. Florida A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC with 12.1 assists per game led by Jaquan Sanders averaging 3.1.

The Panthers are 4-6 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida A&M’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of Florida A&M have averaged.

The Rattlers and Panthers meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanders is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Rattlers. Tyler Shirley is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tai’Reon Joseph is shooting 41.8% and averaging 20.4 points for the Panthers. Dontae Horne is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.