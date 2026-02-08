Bucknell takes on Navy after Dorries’ 25-point game

Navy Midshipmen (19-6, 11-1 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (8-17, 5-7 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Navy after Amon Dorries scored 25 points in Bucknell’s 78-59 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Bison are 5-5 on their home court. Bucknell has a 2-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Midshipmen are 11-1 against Patriot League opponents. Navy has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bucknell’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Navy gives up. Navy has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

The Bison and Midshipmen meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Pachucki is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 5.7 points. Dorries is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Austin Benigni averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. Aidan Kehoe is averaging 18.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Midshipmen: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press