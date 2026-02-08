Nicholls State hosts Brankovic and UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (13-11, 9-6 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (10-14, 9-6 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley visits Nicholls State after Filip Brankovic scored 24 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 95-76 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Colonels are 5-4 on their home court. Nicholls State is sixth in the Southland scoring 73.5 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Vaqueros are 9-6 in Southland play. UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Nicholls State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 75.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 76.0 Nicholls State allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalik Dunkley is averaging 14 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Colonels. Jaylen Searles is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Koree Cotton is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Vaqueros. Brankovic is averaging 15.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 54.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Vaqueros: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press