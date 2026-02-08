SE Louisiana faces Incarnate Word in conference showdown

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-14, 5-10 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (7-17, 4-11 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Gaines and SE Louisiana host Tahj Staveskie and Incarnate Word in Southland play Monday.

The Lions are 4-5 on their home court. SE Louisiana gives up 69.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Cardinals are 5-10 in Southland play. Incarnate Word ranks eighth in the Southland allowing 74.1 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

SE Louisiana averages 64.1 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 74.1 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game SE Louisiana allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaines is averaging 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Lions. Makhi Myles is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Davion Bailey is averaging 18.1 points for the Cardinals. Staveskie is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press