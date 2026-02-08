Delaware State visits North Carolina Central on 5-game road skid

Delaware State Hornets (6-16, 1-6 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-13, 4-2 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State travels to North Carolina Central looking to end its five-game road skid.

The Eagles are 6-3 on their home court. North Carolina Central has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 1-6 against conference opponents. Delaware State is 2-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

North Carolina Central’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Delaware State gives up. Delaware State’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than North Carolina Central has given up to its opponents (46.3%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gage Lattimore is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 17.9 points. Jae Slack is shooting 48.4% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ponce James is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Miles Webb is averaging 9.0 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 60.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press