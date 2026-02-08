Bradley hosts Lundblade and Belmont

Belmont Bruins (22-3, 12-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (16-9, 9-5 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Bradley after Tyler Lundblade scored 24 points in Belmont’s 68-62 win against the UIC Flames.

The Braves are 11-2 in home games. Bradley is ninth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 31.4 rebounds. Ahmet Jonovic paces the Braves with 5.5 boards.

The Bruins are 12-2 against MVC opponents. Belmont has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bradley’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Belmont allows. Belmont scores 11.0 more points per game (83.4) than Bradley gives up (72.4).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Johnson is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Drew Scharnowski is averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bruins. Lundblade is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press