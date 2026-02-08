Big 12 issues $50,000 fine to Oklahoma State for anti-Mormon chants during game against BYU

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday it fined Oklahoma State $50,000 following an investigation into inappropriate chants referencing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormons, during a men’s basketball game against BYU last week.

“The Big 12 Conference will not tolerate any behavior that targets or demeans others,” the conference said in a statement.

BYU coach Kevin Young said after a 99-92 loss at Oklahoma State on Wednesday night that he heard “F— The Mormons” chants coming out of the student section. BYU is the flagship school for the religion.

“The reference to religion did not meet our standards and expectations,” the university said in a statement. “Oklahoma State respects the Big 12’s decision and will not appeal the fine.”

It was at least the fourth time in a year that BYU teams had been the target of anti-Mormon chants.

The Big 12 fined Colorado $50,000 in September after football fans directed expletives and religious slurs at Mormons during a game against the Cougars in Boulder.

Similar incidents occurred at an Arizona men’s basketball game last season and a Cincinnati football game in November. Neither school was fined.

