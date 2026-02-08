Baba Miller has 17 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists to help Cincinnati beat UCF 92-72

Skip to main content
By AP News
CINCINNATI (AP) — Baba Miller had 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Jizzle James scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half, and Cincinnati beat UCF 92-72 on Sunday.

Moustapha Thiam also scored 15 points for Cincinnati (12-12, 4-7 Big 12), Jalen Celestine added 14 and Day Day Thomas 11.

The Bearcats, who went into the game shooting 41.7% from the field (worst in the Big 12 and No. 327 nationally) this season, shot a season-high 59% (33 of 56) and scored at least 90 points for just the third time this season.

Chris Johnson had 16 points and six assists and Jordan Burks also scored 16 for UCF (17-6, 6-5). Jamichael Stillwell finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Riley Kugel added 10 points.

The Knights made just 1 of 11 from the field to close the first half and went scoreless for the final three-plus minutes. Cincinnati scored 14 of the final 16 points, capped when Celestine made back-to-back 3-pointers that made it 40-28 at halftime.

The Bearcats opened the second half with a 9-0 run to take their biggest lead at 49-28 with 18:13 left.

Devan Cambridge and Johnson each hit from behind the arc in 20-6 run that culminated when George Beale Jr. made 3s 27 seconds apart to trim UCF’s deficit to 62-56 with 9:33 left. Thiam answered with a jumper, James hit a 3 and made two free throws, and Thiam threw down a dunk that pushed the lead to 15 less than two minutes later.

UCF: Hosts West Virginia on Saturday.

Cincinnati: Plays Wednesday at Kansas State.

