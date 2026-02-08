Elsa Lemmila’s career-high 23 points lead No. 9 Ohio State past Oregon 80-64

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Elsa Lemmila scored a career-high 23 points to help No. 9 Ohio State beat Oregon 80-64 on Sunday.

Kennedy Cambridge added 20 points, hitting five 3-pointers, for the Buckeyes (22-3, 11-2 Big Ten), who won their fourth straight game and 11th in 12 games. Jaloni Cambridge scored 19 points to surpass 1,000 points in her career.

The Buckeyes shot 52% from the field and made 17 of its 19 free throws. Senior guard Chance Gray, who played her first two years at Oregon before transferring to Ohio State, had eight points and five rebounds in her return game.

Ari Long made four 3-pointers while scoring 16 points to lead the Ducks (18-8, 6-7), who had a four-game winning streak snapped. Oregon is 2-4 vs. Top 25 teams this year, but 0-3 against those opponents at home.

Sarah Rambus added 13 points for Oregon, which committed 23 turnovers that led to 17 points for Ohio State. Mia Jacobs had 13 points and five rebounds for the Ducks, who shot 37% from the field.

Oregon scored the final six points of the third quarter to get within 56-44 and trailed 61-49 early in the fourth before Ohio State got nine straight points from the Cambridge sisters. Jaloni Cambridge made two free throws before Kennedy Cambridge hit a 3-pointer.

Jaloni Cambridge got a steal and layup to push the margin to 68-49 with 6:40 left to play before adding another bucket to give the Buckeyes their largest lead. Oregon couldn’t recover.

Ohio State was up 22-18 after the first quarter and extended its lead to 10 before the Ducks got within 34-25 at the half.

Oregon trailed 50-38 midway through the third quarter following back-to-back-buckets for Sofia Bell, but Lemmila followed with four straight points and Watson added a basket to push the margin to 56-38.

Up next

Ohio State: The Buckeyes return home to host Maryland on Sunday.

Oregon: The Ducks have a week off until visiting Washington Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By STEVE MIMS

Associated Press