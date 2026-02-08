Latson, Edwards lead No. 3 South Carolina to 93-50 beatdown of No. 19 Tennessee on Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 21 points, Joyce Edwards added 20 and No. 3 South Carolina ran past No. 19 Tennessee 93-50 on Sunday for its ninth straight victory over the Lady Vols.

The Gamecocks (24-2, 10-1 Southeastern Conference) pulled away midway through the second quarter and never let up after that, finishing with a single-game program SEC shooting mark of 69% (36-52).

Tennessee has struggled, like most other SEC teams, against South Carolina the past few years, although the Lady Vols’ previous three games — all Gamecock wins — were decided by single digits.

And the Lady Vols matched the Gamecocks energy early on as things were tied at 16 last in the first quarter. That’s when South Carolina took control with a 9-2 run as Latson had five points and Edwards four.

Tennessee faltered again right before half, missing six of its final seven shots. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks were on fire, hitting six of their last eight to lead 47-32 at the break.

Things only got worse the rest of the way as the Lady Vols were outscored 46-18. Tennessee was held 28 points below its season average. The 43-point defeat was the worst in program history, surpassing a 31-point loss to Texas in 1984.

Madina Okot had 10 points and 15 rebounds, her 15th double-double this season for South Carolina

Talaysia Cooper, who began her college career with the Gamecocks, led Tennessee with 17 points.

In honor of the Super Bowl, Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley wore a Seahawks’ No. 3 jersey of rookie defensive back Nick Emmanwori, who was an AP All-American while at South Carolina.

Up next

Tennessee: Returns home to play Missouri on Thursday night.

South Carolina: Heads to No. 5 LSU for another top-five showdown on Saturday night.

By PETE IACOBELLI

Associated Press