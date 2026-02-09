Notre Dame visits Pierre and SMU

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-13, 2-9 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (16-7, 5-5 ACC)

Dallas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Notre Dame after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 21 points in SMU’s 86-67 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Mustangs have gone 12-2 in home games. SMU scores 86.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 2-9 in ACC play. Notre Dame ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

SMU makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Notre Dame has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samet Yigitoglu is averaging 10.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Mustangs. Pierre is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Haralson is averaging 15.2 points for the Fighting Irish. Cole Certa is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 1-9, averaging 72.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press