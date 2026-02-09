Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
47.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Notre Dame visits Pierre and SMU

By AP News

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-13, 2-9 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (16-7, 5-5 ACC)

Dallas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Notre Dame after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 21 points in SMU’s 86-67 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Mustangs have gone 12-2 in home games. SMU scores 86.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 2-9 in ACC play. Notre Dame ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

SMU makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Notre Dame has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samet Yigitoglu is averaging 10.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Mustangs. Pierre is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Haralson is averaging 15.2 points for the Fighting Irish. Cole Certa is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 1-9, averaging 72.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.