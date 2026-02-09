Skip to main content
Utah State hosts Fresno State following Falslev’s 27-point performance

By AP News

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-12, 5-7 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (20-3, 11-2 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on Fresno State after Mason Falslev scored 27 points in Utah State’s 85-83 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Aggies have gone 9-1 in home games. Utah State ranks second in the MWC in team defense, giving up 68.5 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-7 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is fifth in the MWC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Wilson Jacques averaging 5.6.

Utah State makes 51.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Fresno State has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Collins Jr. is shooting 50.7% and averaging 18.5 points for the Aggies. Falslev is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jake Heidbreder is shooting 41.6% and averaging 17.4 points for the Bulldogs. David Douglas Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

