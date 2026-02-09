Wilson leads No. 14 North Carolina against Miami (FL) after 23-point showing

North Carolina Tar Heels (19-4, 7-3 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (18-5, 7-3 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 North Carolina visits Miami (FL) after Caleb Wilson scored 23 points in North Carolina’s 71-68 win over the Duke Blue Devils.

The Hurricanes have gone 12-2 at home. Miami (FL) is fifth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Tar Heels have gone 7-3 against ACC opponents. North Carolina has a 17-4 record against opponents above .500.

Miami (FL) scores 84.2 points, 13.7 more per game than the 70.5 North Carolina allows. North Carolina scores 12.6 more points per game (82.6) than Miami (FL) gives up to opponents (70.0).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Donaldson is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 15.8 points and 6.1 assists. Malik Reneau is averaging 19.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kyan Evans is averaging 4.9 points for the Tar Heels. Wilson is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press