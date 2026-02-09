Skip to main content
Richmond hosts Long and George Mason

By AP News

George Mason Patriots (21-3, 9-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-11, 3-8 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits Richmond after Jahari Long scored 20 points in George Mason’s 60-52 victory against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Spiders have gone 9-5 at home. Richmond averages 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Patriots are 9-2 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is second in the A-10 giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Richmond averages 78.1 points, 11.6 more per game than the 66.5 George Mason gives up. George Mason averages 75.6 points per game, 1.8 more than the 73.8 Richmond allows to opponents.

The Spiders and Patriots face off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Spiders. Will Johnston is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Long is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Patriots. Kory Mincy is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

