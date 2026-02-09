Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
47.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ike leads No. 6 Gonzaga against Washington State

By AP News

Washington State Cougars (11-15, 6-7 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-2, 11-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga faces Washington State after Graham Ike scored 35 points in Gonzaga’s 81-61 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-0 at home. Gonzaga ranks second in the WCC in team defense, allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Cougars are 6-7 in WCC play. Washington State is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

Gonzaga makes 51.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (46.2%). Washington State averages 10.5 more points per game (77.5) than Gonzaga allows (67.0).

The Bulldogs and Cougars meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mario Saint-Supery is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Eemeli Yalaho is averaging 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Aaron Glass is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 82.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.