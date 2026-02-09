Ike leads No. 6 Gonzaga against Washington State

Washington State Cougars (11-15, 6-7 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-2, 11-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga faces Washington State after Graham Ike scored 35 points in Gonzaga’s 81-61 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-0 at home. Gonzaga ranks second in the WCC in team defense, allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Cougars are 6-7 in WCC play. Washington State is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

Gonzaga makes 51.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (46.2%). Washington State averages 10.5 more points per game (77.5) than Gonzaga allows (67.0).

The Bulldogs and Cougars meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mario Saint-Supery is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Eemeli Yalaho is averaging 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Aaron Glass is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 82.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

