Crooks leads Iowa State against BYU after 26-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (19-5, 7-5 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (16-8, 5-7 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State takes on BYU after Audi Crooks scored 26 points in Iowa State’s 79-72 win over the Utah Utes.

The Cougars have gone 10-3 at home. BYU ranks third in the Big 12 with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Lara Rohkohl averaging 3.0.

The Cyclones have gone 7-5 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State has a 16-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

BYU averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Iowa State allows. Iowa State has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rohkohl is averaging 7.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Delaney Gibb is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Arianna Jackson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 47.0% from beyond the arc. Crooks is averaging 21.3 points and 9.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

