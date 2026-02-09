No. 12 Purdue visits Mast and No. 9 Nebraska

Purdue Boilermakers (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Nebraska takes on No. 12 Purdue after Rienk Mast scored 26 points in Nebraska’s 80-68 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Cornhuskers are 12-1 on their home court. Nebraska averages 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Boilermakers are 9-3 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Cluff averaging 3.3.

Nebraska averages 80.0 points, 11.3 more per game than the 68.7 Purdue allows. Purdue averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Nebraska gives up.

The Cornhuskers and Boilermakers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryce Sandfort is averaging 17.1 points for the Cornhuskers. Jamarques Lawrence is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Braden Smith is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press