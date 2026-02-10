Clark and Seton Hall host Providence

Providence Friars (11-13, 4-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (16-8, 6-7 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on Providence after Adam Clark scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 69-68 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Pirates have gone 10-3 at home. Seton Hall ranks eighth in the Big East with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Stephon Payne III averaging 4.2.

The Friars are 4-9 in conference games. Providence is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Seton Hall’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 5.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Providence allows. Providence scores 23.7 more points per game (88.5) than Seton Hall allows to opponents (64.8).

The Pirates and Friars face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payne is averaging 6.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Pirates. TJ Simpkins is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jason Edwards is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Friars. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 18.7 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Friars: 3-7, averaging 88.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press