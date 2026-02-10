Godfrey and the No. 20 Clemson Tigers host conference foe Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (16-8, 5-6 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (20-4, 10-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amani Hansberry and Virginia Tech visit RJ Godfrey and No. 20 Clemson on Wednesday.

The Tigers have gone 11-1 in home games. Clemson ranks eighth in the ACC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Carter Welling averaging 4.2.

The Hokies are 5-6 in ACC play. Virginia Tech has a 5-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Clemson’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Hokies match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Godfrey is averaging 11.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Nick Davidson is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hansberry is averaging 15.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hokies. Jailen Bedford is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press