Washington hosts Dilione and Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-14, 1-12 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (12-12, 4-9 Big Ten)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays Washington after Freddie Filione V scored 23 points in Penn State’s 77-75 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Huskies have gone 8-4 at home. Washington ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannes Steinbach averaging 7.0.

The Nittany Lions have gone 1-12 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Washington averages 77.9 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 79.6 Penn State allows. Penn State has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley Yates III is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 13.8 points. Steinbach is averaging 16.7 points and 10.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Eli Rice is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 7.9 points. Dilione is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 1-9, averaging 73.3 points, 25.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press