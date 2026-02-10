Long and Fresno State host Boise State

Boise State Broncos (19-5, 10-3 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (12-13, 6-8 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays Boise State after Emilia Long scored 23 points in Fresno State’s 71-51 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-4 in home games. Fresno State ranks ninth in the MWC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ashlyn Rean averaging 5.3.

The Broncos are 10-3 in conference games. Boise State scores 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Fresno State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Boise State allows. Boise State averages 13.4 more points per game (71.8) than Fresno State gives up to opponents (58.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Long is averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Danae Powell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tatum Thompson is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Dani Bayes is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Broncos: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

By The Associated Press