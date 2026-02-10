Cal faces Syracuse for conference matchup

California Golden Bears (17-7, 5-6 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-11, 4-7 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Pippen and Cal take on William Kyle III and Syracuse in ACC play.

The Orange have gone 10-4 in home games. Syracuse is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Bears are 5-6 in ACC play. Cal is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Syracuse averages 75.1 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 71.5 Cal gives up. Cal has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The Orange and Golden Bears match up Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Starling is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.1 points for the Orange. Donnie Freeman is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Pippen is averaging 15.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Bears. Dai Dai Ames is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press