Santa Clara hosts Seattle U following Graves’ 30-point outing

Seattle U Redhawks (15-10, 4-8 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (21-5, 12-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Seattle U after Allen Graves scored 30 points in Santa Clara’s 96-92 victory against the Washington State Cougars.

The Broncos are 12-0 in home games. Santa Clara ranks fifth in the WCC in team defense, giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Redhawks are 4-8 in WCC play. Seattle U is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Santa Clara makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Seattle U has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Seattle U averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Santa Clara gives up.

The Broncos and Redhawks square off Wednesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksandar Gavalyugov is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 8.2 points. Christian Hammond is shooting 51.7% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

Brayden Maldonado is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Redhawks. Junseok Yeo is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 86.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press