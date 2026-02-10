Skip to main content
Ohio State hosts Arenas and USC

By AP News

USC Trojans (18-6, 7-6 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (15-8, 7-6 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC faces Ohio State after Alijah Arenas scored 24 points in USC’s 77-75 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes are 10-3 on their home court. Ohio State has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 7-6 in conference play. USC is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 81.3 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

Ohio State averages 81.3 points, 6.0 more per game than the 75.3 USC gives up. USC has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

The Buckeyes and Trojans meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Royal is averaging 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 18.3 points for the Trojans. Ezra Ausar is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

