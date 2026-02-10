Stanford faces Boston College after Okorie’s 40-point showing

Stanford Cardinal (15-9, 4-7 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-14, 2-8 ACC)

Boston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits Boston College after Ebuka Okorie scored 40 points in Stanford’s 95-72 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Eagles are 8-5 in home games. Boston College averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cardinal have gone 4-7 against ACC opponents. Stanford ranks seventh in the ACC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Rohosy averaging 2.3.

Boston College is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Stanford allows to opponents. Stanford averages 7.6 more points per game (76.2) than Boston College gives up (68.6).

The Eagles and Cardinal match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Shaw is averaging 3.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Fred Payne is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Okorie is averaging 22.4 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinal. Jeremy Dent-Smith is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press