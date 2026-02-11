Arizona State uses late surge to beat Oklahoma State 85-76

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Massamba Diop scored 17 points, Santiago Trouet had a double-double and Arizona State used a late 9-0 surge to help beat Oklahoma State 85-76 on Tuesday night.

After a Kanye Clary 3-pointer pulled the Cowboys within 69-68, Arizona State scored the next nine points for a 10-point lead with 1:25 left. Maurice Odum hit a 3-pointer and Noah Meeusen scored the last four points during the stretch. Then the Sun Devils sealed it from the free-throw line.

Diop shot 6 of 10 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the line. Trouet scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Arizona State (13-12, 4-8 Big 12). Odum added 13 points and Meeusen chipped in with 12.

The Sun Devils shot 40% (26 of 65) from the floor and missed 16 of their 21 attempts from beyond the arc, but were 28 of 35 from the free-throw line. They also scored 26 points from 17 Oklahoma State turnovers.

Anthony Roy and Parsa Fallah scored 16 points apiece to lead Oklahoma State (16-8, 4-7). Clary finished with 11 points. Roy was 2 of 10 from distance.

Oklahoma State tied it twice in the second half before Arizona State used a 13-5 surge for a 60-52 advantage with 10:37 left.

The Cowboys led just twice, each time inside the first four minutes of the game.

Up next

Oklahoma State hosts TCU on Saturday.

Arizona State is at home against No. 16 Texas Tech on Tuesday.

