Indiana State faces Murray State, aims to end home skid

Murray State Racers (18-8, 10-5 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (10-15, 3-11 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State looks to stop its three-game home skid with a victory against Murray State.

The Sycamores have gone 7-5 in home games. Indiana State is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Racers have gone 10-5 against MVC opponents. Murray State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Indiana State is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.5% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Indiana State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Scott is shooting 63.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Sycamores. Sterling Young is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Javon Jackson is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.3 points for the Racers. Roman Domon is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 74.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press